    BDA under scrutiny: Rising water levels in Kempegowda layout trigger alleged officials neglect

    Residents of Kempegouda Layout, Bengaluru, face a water crisis as overflowing lake water threatens housing stability. Areas near Kannalli and Sulikere Lakes, especially Block 1L Sector and Block 2A, B, and H Sectors, are affected. Loose soil worsens the situation. Developers propose sheet metalling technology, but progress is slow. The BDA invested ₹60 crore in infrastructure, and without a solution, reallocating plots may incur additional costs. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

    The residents of Kempegouda Layout in Bengaluru have found themselves amid a water crisis as overflowing lake water threatens the stability of the housing blocks. The affected areas, including Block 1L Sector, Block 2A, B, and H Sectors, have left over 700 plotters grappling with the loss of their homes and buildings.

    The predicament arises from the natural overflow of water from Kannalli and Sulikere Lake, impacting the 40-acre layout constructed in the vicinity. Those who secured land near Kannalli Lake in the Hirikere area of Sulikere are particularly affected, as the loose soil composition exacerbates the situation, causing water to persist even after removing four feet of soil from the plots.

    Karnataka govt weighs to clear land encroachments related to BDA, BBMP

    Developers in the area, burdened by this unforeseen challenge, sought a solution through innovative technology. The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) engineering team explored sheet metalling technology from a private Australian company. The proposed solution involved removing 10 meters of spoil equivalent to the level of two lakes and constructing a new technology wall. Despite the initial plans and consultations with the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), progress on this front has been notably absent.

    Complicating matters, the BDA has already invested approximately ₹60 crore in additional infrastructure, including site construction, drains, utility channels, and electric poles in the lake area. If an alternative solution is not found, officials fear the need to allocate new plots to those affected, potentially incurring additional costs running into crores of rupees.

    The issue first came to the BDA's attention in 2017 when the NPKL Muktvedi reported receding water levels in Kannalli Lake and Hirikere, leading to rising water in the affected sectors. Despite a decision in 2021 to reallocate plots for over 700 holders elsewhere in the district, the problem persists, causing anxiety among the residents.

    Speculation surrounds the reluctance to provide alternative accommodation to the victims, as it may implicate senior officials and engineers who could be held responsible for the substantial expenses incurred without a comprehensive plan in place.

    Karnataka: Will Bidadi smart city be included in Greater BDA? read this

    The residential area, developed in 2016, initially faced no issues due to low rainfall. However, heavy rains in 2017-18 triggered the rise in lake water, bringing the problem to the attention of the then BDA president, S.R. Vishwanath, in 2020, according to developer Suryakiran.

    "It's been two years since the assembly application committee visited the village and promised to expedite the resolution of the issue. Unfortunately, the problem remains unresolved. Despite assurances, there hasn't been any progress in carrying out the necessary infrastructure work. How are we supposed to proceed with the construction of houses and buildings?” - M. Ashok, Secretary, NPKL."

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
