Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Airports across India on high alert after email from 'Terrorizers 111' threatens to unleash bloodbath

    While specifically mentioning airports, the email stated: "We will ensure that blood will shatter (sic) everywhere, we want to cause as many fatalities as possible. The group, Terrorizers 111, is behind this massacre."

    Airports across India on high alert after email from 'Terrorizers 111' threatens to unleash bloodbath snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    An alarming email purportedly from a group identifying as Terrorizers 111 has plunged 24 airports and terminals nationwide into a state of high alert. Security measures have been intensified, including anti-sabotage screening and reinforced security cordons. The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) have also been on edge at multiple locations following the threatening communication. The email, emanating from the address 666darktriad666@gmail.com, was not only directed to airport authorities but also to the general manager of East Central Railways.

    Leading cyber security and IT agencies have initiated efforts to trace the origin of the Gmail account, suspected to have been generated from the dark web and sent as a 'spoof'. Following the email's dispatch at 9:27 am on Monday, security and intelligence agencies across the nation swiftly mobilized.

    Nagpur city police Commissioner Ravinder Singal and his team promptly arrived at the airport upon receiving alerts from the office of the senior airport director and chief operating officer of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, MA Abid Ruhi. Specialized bomb detection and disposal squads were deployed into action.

    While specifically mentioning airports, the email stated: "We will ensure that blood will shatter (sic) everywhere, we want to cause as many fatalities as possible. The group, Terrorizers 111, is behind this massacre."

    While airports were identified as potential terror targets in the email, it was also distributed to various other organizations including CISF, a bank, a business group, an Andaman-based holiday group, and others.  “I managed to place the bomb without anyone seeing me. Three improvised explosive devices were placed at a few ‘airplanes’ and they will ‘detonate’ in a few hours,” the email stated.

    According to a senior security official, the email appeared more likely to be a prank than a genuine terror threat. Nevertheless, security measures were escalated, with comprehensive checks conducted by anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squads throughout the airport premises and surrounding areas. No suspicious items have been found thus far at Nagpur airport.

    Multiple security agencies including the Maharashtra anti-terrorist squad, state and central intelligence agencies, CISF, and other departments converged at the airport to execute security drills and review protocols for anti-sabotage measures.

    A heightened state of alert will be maintained at airports in the coming days, as affirmed by a senior official.

    Notably, the email was also sent to a prominent business group, a bank, a state NRI wing, a private airline company, and a newspaper publication. Similar emails were distributed to CISF units at Agartala, Gaya, Imphal, Srinagar, and Varanasi.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 413 April 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 413 April 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Amit Shah slams Congress over doctored video, says BJP supports reservation for ST/SC, OBC (WATCH) AJR

    Amit Shah slams Congress over doctored video, says BJP supports reservation for ST/SC, OBC (WATCH)

    Outrage sparks in Karnataka against NDA for fielding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over alleged sexual abuse case vkp

    Outrage sparks against NDA for fielding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over alleged sexual abuse case

    Speculative irresponsible India dumps WaPo story naming RAW officer behind Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot

    'Speculative, irresponsible...' India dumps WaPo story naming RAW officer behind Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot

    Kerala: Missing mother, child found dead in river in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Missing mother, child found dead in river in Thrissur

    Recent Stories

    Gurucharan Singh missing update: TMKOC actor was depressed, says his co-star Samay Shah; here's what he revealed RBA

    Gurucharan Singh missing update: TMKOC actor was depressed, says his co-star Samay Shah

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's fans cut cake, distribute food among needy people (WATCH) snt

    Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: Hitman's fans cut cake, distribute food among needy people (WATCH)

    Fixed Deposits 24 banks with highest 6 month to 1 year FD interest rates RBA

    Fixed Deposit: Highest 6month to 1year FD interest rates of 24 Banks

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 413 April 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 413 April 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Amit Shah slams Congress over doctored video, says BJP supports reservation for ST/SC, OBC (WATCH) AJR

    Amit Shah slams Congress over doctored video, says BJP supports reservation for ST/SC, OBC (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon