    Karnataka: Will Bidadi smart city be included in Greater BDA? read this

    Bidadi Smart City Local Planning Authority joins the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority from Nov 18. 38 villages around Bidadi now fall under this arrangement, aimed at solidifying growth management and planning. The Urban Development Department's decision appoints the Metropolitan Commissioner as the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority's Commissioner, with a Metropolitan Planner as Member Secretary.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    The Bidadi Smart City Local Planning Authority is getting an upgrade. It's now becoming a part of the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority. This change takes effect from November 18 as the State Government ordered the creation of this new authority.

    This move involves the inclusion of 38 villages around Bidadi in Ramanagara district. Back in 2016, the government had declared the Greater Bengaluru Bidadi Smart City as a local planning area. The main aim behind this is to manage the area's growth and come up with a solid master plan.

    Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar announces extension of Namma metro until Bidadi

    Under this new arrangement, the Metropolitan Commissioner will act as the Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority. Also, a Metropolitan Planner will serve as the Member Secretary. This decision has come from the Urban Development Department, marking a significant step in the region's development planning.

