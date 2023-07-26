Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AI-based cameras on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to tackle overspeeding vehicles

     

    Karnataka to install AI-based cameras on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to monitor traffic violations and overspeeding. NHAI bans two and three-wheelers from entering the highway. Measures taken to improve safety and reduce accidents.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 7:54 PM IST

    To capture traffic violations on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, the Karnataka government has announced that it will install Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cameras on the highway. The increase in the number of accidents has prompted authorities to take this step. 

    Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar took to Twitter to inform about the information and said that the cameras are deployed on a trial basis to capture the violations. Also, Mysuru city will soon be monitored with an Intelligent Traffic Management System. He welcomed the suggestions of the citizens in this matter.

    Overspeeding on the highway is banned and vehicles are permitted to travel under 80-100 km/h on the highway. These AI-based cameras will monitor the speed of the vehicles and capture the no. plates of the vehicles that overspeed. This measure can tackle the fatalities and injuries on the highway. 

    The ADGP has also warned cancellation of the driving license of vehicle owners who engage in reckless driving along the highway. The highway has seen over 100 deaths and more than 500 injuries since its inauguration in March.

    To ensure the safety of vehicles and passengers, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has banned the two and three-wheelers to enter the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, starting from August 1. They have been ordered to take the service road built alongside the highway, instead of taking the main highway for travelling. 

    This 119 km-long expressway was built to cut down the travelling time between Bengaluru and Mysuru. However, potholes and its lack of proper construction led to severe accidents. The lack of signboards on the Highway has resulted in several injuries, and the authorities have started to install signboards, wherever necessary.

    The entry and exit points along the highway are unscientific and therefore, the people who need to exit were travelling in the wrong direction, leading the ongoing traffic to confusion and halting. Therefore, the speed limit, signboards and AI-based technology are being used to tackle such situations.

    He also said that the NHAI team visited the highway and issued the ban on two and three-wheelers. In case of major accidents, they will be made part of the cause of contributory negligence in the matter.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 7:54 PM IST
