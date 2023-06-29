Lapses galore on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, but NHAI hikes toll on 'deadly' highway

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway faces accidents due to potholes and poor road conditions. NHAI increases toll rates despite safety concerns, sparking a public backlash. New toll rates are expected to start from July 1st.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has been a number of accidents since it opened for traffic. Horrible accidents are being reported every day on the 10-lane highway, now also tagged as ‘Highway of death’ by people. To check the cause of accidents, the ADGP of the transport department Alok Kumar, recently inspected the highway.

Potholes found:

The ADGP went from Kumbalagodu to Nidaghatta along with the highway officials. Several potholes were found on the highway. Several parts of the road are uneven and contain potholes. The road markings are invisible for the drivers, which lead to accidents during dusk. The streetlights do not work.



The non-visibility of signs on the road is leading to various accidents, said Kumar. He directed the officials to repair all these obstacles along the route.

Entry/exit lanes are incorrect:

The 10-lane expressway is well over 110 km and has been made in two phases. Bengaluru to Nidaghatta, and phase-2 is Nidaghatta to Mysuru. This expressway has illogical entry and exit points along the highway, which need to be clarified for the drivers while exiting the road. The unevenness of the road has been leading the vehicles to go and hit the dividers.

The public has been appealing to the authorities to make skywalks, drainage and proper entry and exit points since the launch of the expressway. "These appeals have been taken into consideration, and we will start the work immediately," said Kumar while speaking to the press.

Accident points

"The points along the highway, where most accidents occur, have been recorded. We are installing speed trap cameras. I have instructed the highway officials to conduct the process within a specific time limit," he said.

NHAI announces new toll rates from July 1:

Meanwhile, the NHAI has announced that it will increase the toll prices of the expressway from July 1. The new toll will be opened at Ganagur in Srirangpatna, said NHAI in its announcement on Wednesday.

The NHAI has been silently increasing the toll prices along the expressway since its launch. The deadly highway has seen well over 100 accidents since it has been opened to the public in March 2023. The road is being used by over 50,000 vehicles every day, and numerous accidents are reported.

The expressway is 117 km long and reduces the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru by 75 minutes. This move of NHAI has enraged the public, while there are no skywalks and suitable notice boards to help Pedestrians and drivers.

The higher officials have submitted several reports to the highway authority. Even then, they have announced the new toll rates and have started a new toll at Maddur for travelling across Mysuru to Nidaghatta.

In response to this move on NHAI, Mandya MLA has deemed the decision unscientific and stupid. “Several works are underway, including the Hanakere underpass and Amaravathi hotel underpass. Without completing these works, expanding the no.of tolls and increasing the rates is very unfair,” he said.

This move of NHAI will likely receive backlash from the public.