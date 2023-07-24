6 Karnataka HC judges receive death threats; told to deposit Rs 50 lakh in Pak bank account

Six judges in Karnataka received death threats and a demand for money through a WhatsApp message, suspected to be linked to Pakistan. The police launched an investigation and issued a lookout notice for 'Junaid,' the main suspect in a terror attack plot in Bengaluru. Five suspects have been apprehended so far.

In a shocking development, six judges from Karnataka have received death threats along with a demand to pay Rs 50 lakh. The threats, sent through a WhatsApp message to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the High Court, K Muralidhar, have raised suspicions of potential involvement from Pakistan.

The message instructed the PRO to deposit the money in an account at Allied Bank Limited in Pakistan. The judges targeted in the threat include Justices Mohammad Nawaz, HT Narendra Prasad, Ashok G Nijagannanavar, HP Sandesh, K Natarajan, and B Veerappa.



Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village

The incident prompted an immediate response from the police, who launched an investigation and filed an FIR (First Information Report). The message was received on July 12th, and the complaint was officially registered on July 14.



Safe corridor, 24x7 control room... HC issues directives to Karnataka govt to avoid wildlife-human conflicts

Lookout notice for Junaid

Meanwhile, the main suspect in the Bengaluru terror attack plot, known as 'Junaid,' has gone into hiding. The police have issued a lookout notice for him, and there are rumours suggesting he may be hiding in Dubai. Out of seven terror suspects involved in the case, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have apprehended five, while Nazeer and Junaid remain at large.

As the investigation progresses, the police discovered that the seized items were not walkie-talkies, but rather specially designed devices intended to control bomb blasts. The search for the suspects and ongoing investigation are critical in ensuring the safety and security of the region.