Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village

Wildlife-human conflicts are continuing in Karnataka. A sloth bear attacked a farmer, who was on his way to his farmland in the Tumkur district. Pratap Reddy (45) of Pavagad Taluk was injured in the attack. He has been admitted to the Pavagad Government Hospital with injuries to his head and face.



Forest officials visited him at the hospital and checked his health condition.

Bear spotted at Madduru

Another bear was spotted roaming the fields in Hootagere village of Madduru taluk in Mandya. The bear was spotted roaming around the village in the CCTV footage installed near one of the houses in the village.



The significant increase in wildlife spottings has created fear among the villagers. Till recently, leopard attacks were common in the village because of which the villagers were hesitant to leave their houses after sunset. The villagers have appealed to the forest officials to capture the animals so that they could lead their lives peacefully.

The wildlife-human conflicts have surged in the past few months. Summer had been very extreme on the wild animals. That is when they started venturing into villages and towns in search of food. The receding monsoon season is their only hope to find food in the wild.

The Karnataka High court had recently ordered the state government to provide 24x7 working control rooms to assist the victims of wildlife attacks medica