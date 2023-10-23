Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    21 Bengaluru pubs and restaurants shut down in wake of Mudpipe Cafe fire

    In the wake of the recent fire incident at Mudpipe Café, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken swift action to ensure safety and compliance in the city's pubs and restaurants. 
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    The BBMP has shut down 21 establishments due to non-compliance with various guidelines, particularly related to fire safety and hygiene. In addition to these closures, 167 other pubs and restaurants have been served notices, urging them to rectify any violations.
    Additionally, the BBMP has conducted a thorough verification of licenses for pubs, bars, and restaurants across the city. Among the findings, licenses of 157 industries were scrutinized, resulting in notices being served to 74 enterprises found to be lacking in compliance, with 10 of them facing closure.

    The Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services has initiated a crucial safety audit of rooftop restaurants and pubs in Bengaluru, focusing on their adherence to safety norms and licensed regulations.

    The last safety audit was conducted in 2018, which led to the issuance of notices to more than 100 establishments.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
