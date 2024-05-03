Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Victim's son accuses HD Revanna, relative Satish Babu of kidnapping mother

Allegations of kidnapping have surfaced against MLA HD Revanna and his relative Satish Babu, amidst the scandal involving MP Prajwal Revanna. The victim's son filed a complaint alleging that his mother was taken by Satish Babu, reportedly instructed by HD Revanna, coinciding with the emergence of an explicit video implicating Prajwal Revanna.

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing scandal surrounding Prajwal Revanna, Member of Parliament (MP) from Hassan, with a case of alleged kidnapping now registered against his father, MLA HD Revanna. The case stems from a series of events connected to a sexual assault case involving Prajwal Revanna.

According to reports, a victim mentioned in one of the obscene videos filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the KR Nagar police station. The complaint accuses HD Revanna and his relative Satish Babu of kidnapping. Satish Babu is reported to have taken the victim, who had previously worked at a location near Chennambika Theater in Holenarasipur, during the Lok Sabha elections. The victim's son detailed in the complaint that his mother was taken by Satish Babu on a Hero Honda bike.



Allegations further suggest that the victim's disappearance coincided with the emergence of an obscene video implicating Prajwal Revanna. The victim's son reportedly received the video on May 1st, which allegedly depicted his mother being assaulted by Prajwal Revanna. The complaint indicates that Satish Babu was instructed by HD Revanna to take the victim, and the victim's son pleaded with Satish to return his mother.

The narrative outlined in the complaint suggests a disturbing chain of events, with the victim's son expressing anguish over his mother's alleged abduction and the subsequent circulation of the explicit video involving Prajwal Revanna.

