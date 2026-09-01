A devastating flood in Nepal left thousands missing and claimed hundreds of lives. Amid the tragedy, one family’s emotional reunion with their dog Sweetie after five days captured the human side of survival.

A devastating flash flood in Nepal has left more than 600 people dead and thousands missing, with entire villages swept away along the Trishuli River. Triggered by a glacier collapse near Langtang Lirung, the disaster struck Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts on August 26, destroying homes, bridges and roads while rescue teams continue searching for survivors.

Among those affected was Shrestha, a housewife from Dhunge Bazaar in Nuwakot district, whose family endured days of anguish after their dog Sweetie went missing during the flood. Shrestha recalled that Sweetie was in the kitchen when the water surged. “We tried to get her to move to a safer place, but she wouldn’t leave, as she can’t hear. We kept on calling her,” she said.

Sweetie ran to the rooftop and stayed there alone as the floodwaters rose. For five days, her family searched tirelessly through the wreckage, hoping to hear a bark or catch sight of her. “Each day without her felt longer than the one before,” Shrestha explained.

Emotional Reunion After Days Of Silence

When Sweetie was finally found, she was quiet and shaken. She did not bark or whine, leaving her family deeply moved by her silence. “It was a very emotional moment for us when we got her back after five days,” Shrestha said. “She is not speaking or making any sound. We had two dogs, but only one could survive. Both of them had been living with us for more than five years.”

The family’s ordeal shows the personal tragedies unfolding across Nepal, where thousands remain unaccounted for on both sides of the Nepal-China border, including foreign nationals.

Rescue operations continue as authorities struggle to assess the full scale of destruction. Entire communities along the Trishuli River have been washed away, leaving survivors to grapple with immense loss.

The disaster has reignited concerns about the vulnerability of Himalayan regions to glacier collapses and flash floods, as Nepal counts its losses in the aftermath of one of its deadliest natural calamities in recent years.