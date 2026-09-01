Colaba Cha Samrat’s Rudraksh Ganpati With Pink Dhoti Wins Hearts Online (PHOTOS)
Mumbai’s Colaba Cha Samrat has unveiled a striking Rudraksh Ganapati idol featuring a vibrant pink dhoti, golden crown and traditional jewellery, drawing attention online ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The Unique Rudraksh Ganpati
Colaba Cha Samrat’s 2026 idol stands out for its unusual Rudraksh-covered design. The textured appearance gives the traditional Ganapati a distinctive and striking look.
Bappa’s Vibrant Pink Dhoti
The predominantly dark Rudraksh idol is paired with a bright pink dhoti-style drape. The colourful attire creates a striking contrast and adds a festive touch to the idol.
Golden Crown And Jewellery
An elaborate golden crown and traditional jewellery add grandeur to the Rudraksh-covered Ganapati. The ornate decorations complement the idol’s distinctive design.
Despite its unusual Rudraksh finish, the idol retains familiar elements of Lord Ganesha’s traditional form. A floral garland and the mooshak at Bappa’s feet complete the devotional appearance.
Colaba Cha Samrat Welcomes Bappa
The idol was unveiled during Mumbai’s Aagman Sohla celebrations on August 30. Its unique Rudraksh design quickly caught attention as the city prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi.
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