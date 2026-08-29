YSRCP's Veera Sekhar Reddy alleged a scam in Mega DSC-2025, demanding a CBI probe. He presented documents showing ineligible candidates, including those with low TET scores, secured teacher posts while qualified applicants were rejected.

YSRCP spokesperson Veera Sekhar Reddy alleged that government records themselves expose serious eligibility violations in Mega DSC-2025 and demanded a CBI investigation into the entire recruitment process. Displaying TET records, certificate-verification documents and candidate-wise data, he alleged qualified candidates were denied opportunities while candidates who failed to meet prescribed eligibility norms secured teacher posts.

Alleged TET Violations

He alleged the DSC notification required minimum TET marks of 90 for OC, 75 for BC and 60 for SC/ST candidates but produced cases where an OC candidate with 79 marks secured a School Assistant post in Chittoor and a BC candidate with 65 marks secured an SGT post in Kurnool. He also cited cases where candidates qualified in one TET subject but were appointed in another subject.

Irregularities in Sports Quota

Veera Sekhar Reddy further alleged that the Sports Quota recruitment was carried out without a competitive examination and questioned the 382 entries reflected in the Sports DSC final merit records. He asked how candidates could be appointed to teach Telugu, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies without undergoing the regular recruitment examination.

Further Allegations Across Districts

He cited further cases from Krishna, Kadapa, East Godavari and Prakasam where TET details were unavailable, no result could be traced against the given hall-ticket number, or certificate-verification records showed missing qualifications. In one East Godavari case, he said the verification record marked the candidate "Not Qualified" for failure to produce a B.Ed certificate, yet the candidate later appeared in the final selection list.

Calls for Transparency and Investigation

He also questioned why certificate-verification data relating to Prakasam, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam was not publicly available and demanded publication of the complete recruitment record. Reiterating Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's challenge, he demanded CBI probes into both Group-I and Mega DSC-2025. "If there were no irregularities, let Chandrababu write to the CBI," he added.

Responding to Nara Lokesh's repeated debate challenge, Veera Sekhar Reddy said YSRCP was ready with documentary evidence. "Fix the date, time and venue. I will come, or our former ministers will come," he said, adding that a CBI investigation would establish responsibility for the DSC irregularities. (ANI)