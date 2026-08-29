Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra attacked the Congress government for corruption and 'anti-people' policies, announcing a padyatra. LoP R Ashoka called minister B Nagendra's resignation over an alleged scam a victory for the BJP-JD(S) alliance.

BJP Announces Padyatra Against 'Anti-People' Policies

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Saturday stepped up his attack on the ruling Congress government in the state, alleging corruption while also accusing it of pursuing "anti-people" policies. "All along we have been protesting against this corrupt Congress government. In the State Development Corporation, when hundreds of crores of money were looted by the Congress government and the minister was forced to resign during Siddaramaiah's tenure," Vijayendra told reporters here.

He said the BJP's fight was against the policies of the Congress government and announced that the party would undertake a padyatra from September 1. "Our fight is against the anti-people policy of the Congress government. The BJP's padyatra will start on September 1, and it will end in Ballari," he said.

The BJP has been intensifying its political campaign against the Congress government in Karnataka, raising allegations of corruption and governance issues.

BJP-JD(S) Alliance Credits Pressure for Minister's Resignation

Earlier, Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka said that Congress leader B Nagendra's resignation from the state cabinet was the outcome of sustained pressure by the BJP-JD(S) alliance and called it a "victory for the entire Dalit community" rather than the opposition party alone.

Addressing a press conference here, Ashoka alleged that the Congress government was cornered after the opposition presented documents in the Karnataka Assembly concerning the alleged misappropriation of Dalit funds. "We fought continuously for eight days from the beginning of the session. We have taught Congress a lesson that there is no escape if Dalit funds are swallowed," Ashoka said.

He said the BJP and JD(S) had worked together to take the Nagendra resignation issue to its "logical conclusion", adding that the opposition had released 37 documents related to the case.

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, saying he was stepping down voluntarily amid allegations by the Opposition over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam. (ANI)