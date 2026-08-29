Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged EAM S Jaishankar to intensify rescue efforts for missing Indians in Nepal's floods, warning of a 'narrowing' window of hope. He suggested deploying NDRF, Army engineers, and using advanced search technology.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday urged External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to intensify efforts to trace and rescue Indian nationals who remain missing following the devastating flash floods in Nepal, warning that "every hour" was narrowing the window of hope for those who could still be alive under the debris.

In a post on X, Tharoor said he had written to Jaishankar appreciating the government's efforts to conduct search and rescue operations, particularly for missing Indian nationals, while making specific suggestions for further urgent action. "My letter to Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar appreciates India's efforts to conduct search & rescue of missing persons, especially Indians, in the wake of the tragic events in #Nepal, and makes specific suggestions for further action that's urgently needed," Tharoor said. My letter to Foeign Minister @DrSJaishankar appreciates India’s efforts to conduct search & rescue of missing persons, especially Indians, in the wake of the tragic events in #Nepal, and makes specific suggestions for further action that’s urgently needed: pic.twitter.com/E7nAiuNSuE — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 29, 2026

In his letter, Tharoor acknowledged the government's response to the disaster, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's early outreach to Kathmandu, relief material sent to Nepal, deployment of medical and tunnel rescue experts, and the establishment of a control room and Embassy helplines. He also appreciated the efforts of Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and his team, and Jaishankar's role in receiving the group that returned from Tibet. "The rescue of the Indian workers at Trishuli-1 was a genuine triumph. Families have noticed all of this. Several have asked me to convey their gratitude to you personally, and I am glad to do so," Tharoor wrote.

However, he said the scale of the disaster required India's rescue efforts to be matched with the urgency of the situation. "As per the Ministry's briefing, 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable, alongside many persons of Indian origin. Hundreds more remain stranded on the Chinese side," he said.

Tharoor noted that several of those stranded were pilgrims travelling to Kailash Mansarovar and said ground reports indicated that areas along the Tibet-Nepal border, including Timure and Rasuwagadhi, had not yet been reached by search teams.

"There may still be people alive beneath that debris. The window in which they can be brought out alive is narrowing by the hour," he wrote.

Tharoor's Suggestions for Urgent Action

Tharoor urged the government to press Nepal at the highest political level for immediate clearance and induction of a full National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) contingent with equipment.

He also sought the deployment of an Army engineer task force equipped with earth-moving machinery and Bailey bridges to reopen the Pasang Lhamu Highway.

He further suggested deploying Indian Air Force heavy-lift helicopters to Rasuwa and Nuwakot to transport personnel and machinery to areas inaccessible by road.

Among his other suggestions were the use of ground-penetrating radar, thermal imaging, sniffer dog squads and dedicated satellite tasking to identify debris fields and establish search priorities.

Tharoor also called for specific and sustained search operations along the Timure-Rasuwagadhi stretch.

"Above all, they want to know that, whatever the eventual outcome, everything that India could have done was offered, and that nothing was held back," he wrote.

"With the greatest respect, and with the utmost urgency, I hope we can ensure that no stone is left unturned, and that whatever can be moved is moved now rather than after another sound of evaluation. Every hour that passes narrows the ground on which hope can still stand," Tharoor added.

Nepal Floods: Latest Update on Casualties

Meanwhile, a total of 669 bodies have been retrieved from floodwaters across multiple affected districts downstream, according to updated figures released by Nepal Police.

The Police have released an official status update as of 4:00 PM, providing updated figures on casualties, ongoing rescue operations, and personnel deployment following the devastating Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods.

Further, rescue teams have safely evacuated or treated 2,301 individuals, while 140 injured victims are undergoing medical treatment or have been discharged across various hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley.

Nepal Police have mobilised 4,854 personnel on the ground to lead search, rescue, and security operations in the disaster-struck regions. (ANI)