YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demands a CBI probe into the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment scam. He accuses CM Chandrababu Naidu of protecting his son, Nara Lokesh, and questions the integrity of a state-led investigation.

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday demanded a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC)-2025 teacher recruitment in Andhra Pradesh, questioning Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the government's refusal to hand over the matter to the central agency. YSRCP chief said Naidu was protecting his son Nara Lokesh, who holds the state education minister, in the matter.

.@ncbn గారూ… మెగా డీఎస్సీ స్కాంలో అర్హత లేనివారికి ఉద్యోగాలు కట్టబెట్టారంటూ సాక్ష్యాలు బయటకు వస్తున్నా, ఈ వ్యవహారాన్ని సీబీఐ విచారణకు ఇవ్వకుండా ఇంకెన్నాళ్లు తప్పించుకుంటారు? ఇంకెన్నాళ్లు యువకులను మోసం చేస్తారు? మీరు నిర్వహించిన డీఎస్సీ మోసాల్లో “మెగా”, నిజాయితీపరులైన అభ్యర్థుల… pic.twitter.com/8dkiPMnKjk — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 4, 2026

"Even as evidence is emerging that jobs were allocated to ineligible candidates in the Mega DSC scam, how much longer will you evade handing this matter over to the CBI for investigation? How much longer will you continue to deceive the youth?" Jagan said.

Allegations of Widespread Irregularities

He alleged that there were several irregularities in the DSC-2025 recruitment process across different districts and questioned the role of officials in allegedly clearing ineligible candidates.

Specific Case Cited in Kurnool

Citing an alleged case in Kurnool district, Jagan said, "One candidate needed 75 marks in TET according to their category but only scored 65—how was an SGT post given under the sports quota?"

He further questioned how the candidate was allotted the post despite allegedly being found ineligible during certificate verification. "Even after one-to-one certificate verification revealed ineligibility, how was the post still allotted? How did a person who should have been rejected at the application stage manage to pass subsequent stages and secure a job?" he said.

Jagan Questions Impartiality of State-Led Probe

Jagan also questioned whether an investigation conducted by officials under the state government could be independent. "In such circumstances, with your own government in power, can the investigations conducted by your officials be honest and independent?" he asked.

He demanded that the entire Mega DSC recruitment process be handed over to the CBI, saying his party was also pursuing the matter in courts.

Irregularities Alleged in Other Recruitments

Jagan further alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 814 Forest Department posts and claimed that the government had used GO Number 4 to fill 40 sports quota posts without examinations. "You, who allocated teacher posts without exams, are now extending your policy of irregularities from DSC to APPSC," Jagan alleged.

He claimed that the recruitment process for the Forest Department posts was halted midway after the alleged irregularities in DSC came to light.

Renewed Demand for CBI Investigation

Jagan also alleged that the government was attempting to protect those responsible for the alleged irregularities. "You can't cover up this horrific scam that has hurt honest job seekers by organising rallies with those who got the jobs and getting them to shower you with money," he said.

Reiterating his demand, Jagan said, "I am once again demanding that the entire Mega DSC affair and all appointments made based on GO Number 4 be handed over to the CBI."

He also assured job seekers and youth that the YSRCP would continue to support their demand for transparent examinations and impartial appointments. (ANI)