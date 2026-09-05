A heartwarming video of a Muslim family travelling on a scooter has gone viral after their little girl was seen dressed as Radha. Her adorable traditional outfit and innocent expressions have won hearts online. Netizens praised the family and celebrated the moment as a sweet example of cultural harmony and childhood innocence.

A video featuring a little girl dressed as Radha while travelling with her Muslim family on a scooter has gone viral on social media. The adorable sight has caught the attention of netizens, with many users praising the child’s cute appearance.

In the viral clip, the little girl can be seen sitting on a scooter with her family while dressed in a traditional Radha-inspired outfit. Her festive attire and innocent expressions have made the video a hit among social media users.

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The sight of the family travelling together with the little girl dressed as Radha has also prompted several heartwarming reactions online. Many viewers appreciated the family’s gesture and celebrated the spirit of cultural harmony represented by the moment.

The video comes amid several clips of children dressed as Hindu mythological characters going viral during festive occasions. Another video featuring a child dressed as Lord Krishna had also recently attracted attention online, although it is unrelated to this particular clip.

As the video continues to circulate, the little girl’s adorable Radha avatar has won praise from viewers, with many calling the moment a beautiful example of childhood innocence and cultural togetherness.