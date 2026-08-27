Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday evening. He was attacked by unidentified men on bikes right after he stepped out of his gym.

Muzaffarnagar: Haryanvi singer and popular YouTuber Ankit Balyan was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district. The incident happened on Wednesday evening right outside a gym.

The shooting took place within the Kotwali police station limits. According to reports, Balyan had just left the gym when attackers on two bikes opened fire on him. He was shot multiple times and died on the spot. SP M P Singh told the media that the body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway. Police have formed special teams and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

There were rumours that Balyan was planning to contest the upcoming Panchayat elections, but it's not yet clear if this is linked to his murder. Balyan had a huge following on YouTube, with over 3.66 lakh subscribers. Some of his videos reportedly featured him with guns and vehicles.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has strongly condemned the killing. He claimed that the law and order situation in the state has hit rock bottom and demanded a probe into whether political rivalry was behind the attack. Yadav also called the incident an attack on the Jat community.