Ankit Balyan was a native of Shamli who worked as a musician, actor, YouTuber, and digital content creator. He established himself in the Haryanvi music scene with songs and videos on regional identity, rural culture, and high-energy topics.

On August 26, musician and YouTuber Ankit Balyan was fatally murdered outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, shocking the Haryanvi music business. The 32-year-old musician was reportedly assaulted by unidentified thugs as he exited the gym. Police have initiated an investigation and are scrutinising CCTV evidence to identify the perpetrators and determine the motivation for the murder.

Balyan had amassed a sizable following through Haryanvi music videos, social media posts, and podcasts. Fans and members of the area entertainment scene are in sorrow following his unexpected passing.

Who Was Ankit Balyan?

Ankit Balyan was a native of Shamli who worked as a musician, actor, YouTuber, and digital content creator. He established himself in the Haryanvi music scene with songs and videos on regional identity, rural culture, and high-energy topics.

His YouTube channel has over 3.6 lakh followers, and he also had a big social media following.

Goli Ke Barood and Other Popular Songs

Balyan was involved in various Haryanvi songs, including 'Goli Ke Barood', 'Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan', 'Jaat Jatni', 'Agla Janam Jaat', 'System', and 'Riflein'. His songs frequently explored themes of local pride, strength, and rustic swagger.

One of his most well-known songs is 'Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan'.

How was Ankit Balyan killed?

According to authorities, Balyan had just finished his workout and was leaving a gym in Shamli when three to four unidentified attackers approached on motorbikes and started fire. He died at the spot. Police teams have been created, and CCTV material is now being studied as part of the investigation.

The actual number of bullets fired has varied according to accounts, with many estimating between 18 and 20 rounds.

Was Politics His Next Move?

There had been talk that Balyan was considering entering politics and potentially running in the next panchayat elections. However, neither police nor his allies have acknowledged that his murder was motivated by political ambitions. Investigators are looking at different possibilities.

Investigation is underway.

The killing's motivation has not been officially revealed. Police are seeking to identify the assailants and discover if they were motivated by personal rivalry, gang antagonism, or another conflict.

Balyan's killing has also spurred protests in Shamli, with family members and supporters calling for immediate action against those involved.