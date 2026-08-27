More than 150 people have died in flash floods and landslides near the Nepal-Tibet border. Hundreds remain missing as rescue teams search through debris.

More than 150 people have died after deadly flash floods and landslides hit areas near the Nepal-Tibet border. Hundreds of others are still missing, with rescue teams continuing to search through mud, debris, and badly damaged areas.

One worker caught his own terrifying escape on camera. He and his co-workers were at a construction site when they suddenly had to run as a huge rush of muddy water came charging towards them. The man later said a helicopter rescued him after the flood.

Worker said he was later rescued by helicopter after fleeing the flood

The footage begins with workers standing near a riverbed in helmets and orange safety vests. In the distance, dust and water can be seen rising. It soon becomes clear that a massive flood surge is rushing down the river. The workers immediately start running uphill, trying to get away from the water. The muddy flow crashes through the area, carrying debris.

Survivors have spoken about the frightening moments. Keshav Prasad Baral, 68, said he watched helplessly as mud swept away his wife. "It was a huge gush of mud coming straight towards us. As it got closer, it kept rising higher and higher. When I saw it enter our home, I tried to grab my wife's hand and take her to the terrace. But she was swept away by the mud," he told Reuters. "Four or five hours later, a helicopter came to rescue me. My wife is still somewhere beneath the mud. She's gone."

Another survivor, Bibek Kumal, said he escaped the flood after ending up stuck in a mango tree. "I started running. Then a wall of water came thundering down as if it was an earthquake," he said.

The Indian embassy in Nepal has shared emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals: +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500, also available on WhatsApp.

The exact cause of the flash floods is still under investigation. Initial analyses suggest it may have been triggered by an ice-rock avalanche or glacial collapse. Some officials considered an earthquake as a potential trigger, while others are investigating a possible glacial lake outburst flood.