YouTuber Ajeet Bharti's anticipatory bail plea in a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been rejected by Delhi's Patiala House Court. The court cited prima facie evidence of an offence based on his alleged remarks.

The Patiala House Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of YouTuber Ajeet Bharti in view of material against him and the provisions of the SC/ST Act. He was seeking anticipatory bail in a case lodged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act at North Avenue police station. This case pertains to alleged remarks made by Ajeet Bharti.

Bail Plea Dismissed Under SC/ST Act Provisions

Special Judge SPS Laler rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Ajeet Bharti after hearing submissions of his counsel and Delhi Police. "This Court finds that the ingredients of an offence under Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 are prima facie disclosed on the material on record, and that the bar under Section 18 of the Act, 1989 accordingly precludes the grant of anticipatory bail to the applicant. The application is accordingly dismissed," Special Judge SPS Laler ordered.

Arguments in Court

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai appeared for Bharti and argued that the remarks followed a "grave provocation" by a person who commented that his (Bharti's) married sister should marry another person (Chandrasekhar Azad). He further submitted that the remarks were a reaction because somebody said the applicant's married sister should marry someone. This was a grave provocation. It was further submitted that the material relied upon is already in the public domain and requires no custodial interrogation for its discovery or preservation; the applicant has deep roots in society and is not a flight risk, and that he undertakes to join investigation and abide by conditions.

On the other hand, the Prosecution opposed the bail application and submitted that the video in question makes out a clear case of offence under the SC/ST Act. (ANI)