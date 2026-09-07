After the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse, the Delhi government will intensify safety checks at PGs and coaching centres. A high-level meeting reviewed measures to prevent similar tragedies, improve emergency response, and address student housing.

In the wake of the tragic building collapse at Satya Niketan, the Delhi government has decided to intensify safety checks at paying guest accommodations and coaching centres across the city and review measures aimed at improving housing facilities for students.

High-Level Meeting to Review Safety

A joint meeting of senior officials from various departments of the Delhi government and administration was held at the LG Secretariat under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor, where the incident was reviewed in detail. The meeting focused on measures to prevent similar tragedies, improve emergency response and address the shortage of safe accommodation for students studying in colleges and other educational institutions across Delhi.

After the meeting, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the government had discussed every possible measure that could help prevent a repeat of the incident. Among the measures discussed was strengthening the deployment of the Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with an emphasis on further reducing emergency response times. The government also examined ways to address the shortage of residential accommodation for students. Officials discussed the possibility of providing additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) concessions wherever necessary to help bridge the gap in student housing.

Another proposal involved allowing higher FAR for the redevelopment of existing hostels so that they can accommodate more students, while continuing to comply with prescribed safety standards. The regulation of PG accommodations and coaching institutes was also discussed. The government is expected to take further steps based on the report being prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Justice Guha Committee.

Immediate Preventive Measures Announced

As an immediate preventive measure, various departments will jointly inspect buildings housing coaching centres and PG accommodations across Delhi. The inspections will be carried out within a strict, time-bound period, with officials tasked with identifying potential safety violations and risks.

The government said clear responsibilities would also be assigned to the departments concerned to ensure that the decisions taken during the meeting are implemented effectively. The move comes amid growing concerns over the safety of buildings used by students and young people, particularly in areas where PG facilities, coaching centres and other educational establishments operate in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Public Safety

The Delhi government said it remains committed to ensuring that students have access to safe, regulated and adequate accommodation and that establishments catering to them follow all prescribed safety and regulatory requirements.

Expressing solidarity with the families affected by the Satya Niketan tragedy, the government said it was examining all possible measures to strengthen building safety, improve emergency response mechanisms and prevent such incidents from happening again. Public safety, the government reiterated, remains its foremost priority, with all concerned departments expected to work together to implement the measures decided at the meeting. (ANI)