Yogi govt to ensure provision of free ration facilities throughout the Maha Kumbh Mela area

No devotee or Kalpvasi attending Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will go hungry, as the Yogi government has made comprehensive arrangements across the fairgrounds. Along with organized food distribution, devotees will benefit from a free ration facility. Ration cards will be issued to Kalpvasis and devotees staying for an extended period, and those who already possess ration cards will also receive free rations upon presentation.

The Food and Civil Services Department will establish 160 fair price shops across all sectors of the fair area, where free rations will be distributed twice, in January and February 2025. To ensure adequate supply, five warehouses will be set up for storage. The entire project will see an investment of over Rs 43 crore.

According to ADM Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi, many devotees, known as Kalpvasis, stay at the fair for several days and prepare their food. To cater to their needs, 160 ration shops will be operational in all sectors, providing new ration cards and ration supplies. Five warehouses will support these efforts to prevent any shortage during the event.

As part of the project, Kalpvasis and devotees will have access to essential supplies such as food grains, sugar, and cooking gas. Separate outlets will be established for the sale of LPG cylinders.

In addition to serving the 10 lakh permanent residents, daily ration distribution will be organized for the temporary residents. Based on an estimate of five people per ration card, around 2 lakh ration cards will be needed over the two months. The initiative will also extend benefits to those staying in large Akharas and camps.

Under the scheme, ration card holders will receive 3 kg of wheat or flour and 2 kg of fortified rice per person. Additionally, 2 kg of sugar per person, 2 liters of kerosene per ration card, and a domestic gas connection will be provided, including one opportunity for a gas refill.

