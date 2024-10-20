Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews Irrigation Department works, expresses satisfaction with progress

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting with Uttar Pradesh's Irrigation Department, expressing satisfaction with progress. He emphasized timely execution, high-quality standards, employee training, and adopting new technologies. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, held a review meeting of the Irrigation Department, expressing satisfaction with their progress while issuing key directives. 

    He emphasized the importance of ensuring timely execution of works, maintaining high-quality standards, and enhancing employee training. 

    Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed the department to draft a comprehensive action plan for next year's flood protection efforts. 

    The Chief Minister instructed the officials of the Irrigation Department to ensure the timely completion of all projects, stressing that delays not only escalate costs but also hinder public access to benefits. He underscored the importance of prioritizing deadlines while maintaining the highest quality standards, warning that negligence in development works will not be tolerated.

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the need for proper training to enhance the capacity of Irrigation Department employees. He highlighted that adopting new technologies can significantly improve the quality and efficiency of projects. The Chief Minister urged officials to familiarize employees with modern technologies through comprehensive training, ensuring more effective flood control and water management efforts. 

    The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of proactive preparations to address potential flood threats in the coming year. He instructed that the action plan be developed in coordination with public representatives and district administrations to ensure effective flood prevention. The plan should focus on identifying flood-prone areas and completing the repair of embankments, drainage systems, and other essential preparations well in advance. 

    The meeting was also attended by the Principal Secretary (Irrigation) and other senior officials, who briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the department's ongoing projects.

