Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched infrastructure projects worth over Rs 435 crore in Deoria and Gorakhpur. He also announced the 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra' scheme providing free bus travel to women aged 60 and above.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched and laid the foundation stones for multiple infrastructure and public welfare projects worth over Rs 435 crore across Deoria and Gorakhpur districts.

The Chief Minister, in a post on X, highlighted the administration's ongoing efforts to expand development and public welfare initiatives across the region. He wrote, "From the land of grace of the revered Devaraha Baba in Deoria to the sacred abode of penance of Mahayogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath Ji in Gorakhpur, today the journey of good governance, development, and public welfare will gain new momentum."

Uttar Pradesh CM further outlined the scope of the development projects being undertaken across the two districts, including initiatives in the Salem Pur and Bhatpar Rani Assembly Constituencies of Deoria and various urban areas of Gorakhpur. "In the Salem Pur and Bhatpar Rani Assembly Constituencies of Deoria, 80 development projects worth ₹305 crore, along with the inauguration/foundation stone laying of 170 development projects costing over ₹130 crore in Gorakhpur, will be dedicated, and the 'Kalyan Mandapam' in Basharatpur, Rapti Nagar, will be devoted to public service. Welfare for one and all, development in every sector this is the resolve of the double-engine government," CM Yogi.

The projects are part of the state government's broader focus on infrastructure development, public facilities and welfare initiatives across Uttar Pradesh.

Free bus travel scheme for senior women

The development push comes days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra' scheme and flagged off special buses to provide free travel facilities to women aged 60 years and above in the state.

Speaking at the launch event in Lucknow on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the scheme was aimed at making the journey of women more convenient and dignified and strengthening their self-reliance. "The maternal power that has eased the path of family and society throughout her life--our resolve to make her journey smooth and dignified is being realised in the double-engine government," the Chief Minister said.

Under the scheme, women aged 60 years and above will be provided free bus travel facilities. The Chief Minister also said that on Raksha Bandhan, mothers, sisters and daughters would be provided free bus travel along with one accompanying person. "The honour of maternal power and their convenience is our priority," CM Yogi said.

Scheme named after 'exemplary' Ahilyabai Holkar

The Chief Minister said the scheme has been named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, whom he described as an exemplary figure of women's self-reliance and good governance. "At a time when the country was in the grip of the chaos caused by Mughal invaders, Lokmata Ahilyabai not only achieved the goals of good governance and preserved India's spiritual and cultural heritage but also set an exemplary standard for women's self-reliance," he said.

CM Yogi said Ahilyabai Holkar had undertaken the restoration of several temples across the country that had been demolished or damaged by foreign invaders. "Whenever the topic of women's self-reliance arises, we all recall the name of Lokmata Ahilyabai with deep reverence and respect," he said.

The Chief Minister said his government had, for the first time since Independence, formulated a comprehensive action plan aimed at integrating women, who constitute half of society, into governance schemes. "This plan encompasses everything from a daughter's birth to her education, employment, and entrepreneurship, while also guaranteeing her safety and dignity; indeed, every scheme, decision, and budget of our government is dedicated to fulfilling these very objectives," he said. (ANI)