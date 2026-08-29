CPI(M) leader Chigurupati Babu Rao slammed the recent CNG price hike, stating recurring fuel price surges are crushing household budgets and driving up inflation. He accused the government of exploiting the situation instead of offering public relief.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Chigurupati Babu Rao on Saturday slammed the recent hike in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices, pointing out that recurring fuel price surges are crushing household budgets and driving up inflation.

CPI(M) Leader Slams Government Over Fuel Prices

Speaking to ANI, Chigurupati Babu Rao criticised the government for failing to cushion citizens against escalating fuel costs despite falling global rates. He said, "The CNG price has once again been raised by Rs 3.89 per kg. This is not an isolated incident; within the span of seven or eight months, this is the third or fourth increase. The government is using restrictive measures to enhance fuel rates across petrol, diesel, LPG, and now CNG. While rates in the international market are decreasing, the government continues to increase them."

The leader further accused the government of exploiting the economic situation instead of providing welfare relief. "In such a crisis, it is the government's duty to relieve the public by offering subsidies, but instead, they are taking advantage and exploiting the situation. This will heavily impact passengers and inflate costs across agriculture, industry, transport, and essential commodities, driving up overall inflation," he said.

IGL Justifies Hike Citing Global Factors

On Friday, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a calibrated price revision of ₹3.89 per kg for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi, which came into effect from 6:00 AM on August 29, according to the IGL press release. The minor adjustment comes as global Spot LNG prices nearly doubled due to escalating conflicts in West Asia disrupting LNG cargo movements through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside rising European demand ahead of the winter season. Despite severe international market volatility, IGL has largely insulated Indian consumers, ensuring Delhi maintains among the lowest retail CNG prices worldwide compared to other gas-importing nations, the release added.

A revision of ₹3.89 per kg took effect at 6:00 AM on August 29, 2026, to partially offset rising input gas costs and ensure uninterrupted supply. Fast-paced economic growth and rising consumer demand have increased reliance on imported Spot LNG to meet the CNG supply gap. (ANI)