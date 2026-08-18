UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a cashless medical scheme for Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel in Gorakhpur. He highlighted govt efforts to improve facilities and also announced the 'Youth Brigade Scheme' for young entrepreneurs.

CM Yogi Launches Welfare Schemes for PRD Personnel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended an event on Tuesday held in Gorakhpur district for the conference of Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel and the launch of the Chief Minister's PRD Cashless Medical Scheme. Addressing the gathering, Yogi Adityanath said that the benefits of development should reach every section of society and highlighted the government's efforts to improve facilities for police personnel and PRD volunteers.

The Chief Minister said the government was working to improve infrastructure and welfare facilities for personnel serving in the state. He also congratulated the officers and volunteers on the launch of the cashless medical facility for PRD personnel.

"When a good government comes to power, 'good days' arrive for everyone. Previously, there were no proper barracks facilities for police officers and personnel. There are 56 districts in the state where the tallest buildings will be the police barracks... High-rise barracks have also been constructed for the Prantiya Rakshak Dal in Lucknow. Change is not meant for just one section of society... I congratulate all the officers and volunteers on this facility," said CM.

'Youth Brigade Scheme' for Entrepreneurs Announced

On Saturday, Yogi Adityanath announced the launch of the 'Youth Brigade Scheme' (Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan) to provide robust support to the state's younger generation in business and enterprise.

Speaking at the 80th Independence Day Celebration Programme, CM Yogi said, "I wish to announce that the Uttar Pradesh government is launching a new initiative, the 'Youth Brigade Scheme ', to provide significant support to our youth in the realms of employment and business."

Tributes to Freedom Fighters

He recalled the valour of legendary figures from history, ranging from Mangal Pandey and the Queen of Jhansi (Lakshmibai) to the brave Avanti Bai and Jhalkari Bai Kori. "From Mangal Pandey to the Queen of Jhansi (Lakshmibai), the brave Avanti Bai, or Jhalkari Bai Kori, it is through the sacrifices of all these individuals that we enjoy the freedom we have today," he said. (ANI)