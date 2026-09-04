The case of self-styled astrologer Ashok Kharat, who allegedly exploited women in Maharashtra under the guise of black magic, has taken a shocking turn. Investigators have now found over 35 obscene videos, and the scandal is causing a major storm in the state's political circles.

The case against self-proclaimed astrologer and 'Dhondi' Ashok Kharat is getting murkier by the day, sending shockwaves across Maharashtra. Kharat, who allegedly trapped and exploited several women by promising to solve their problems with black magic, tantra, and fortune-telling, is now in custody. The sheer scale of his illegal network has left even the police stunned.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case has now seized 35 obscene videos involving at least eight women.

The Trap: How He Lured Women

The accused, Ashok Kharat, specifically targeted women who were going through tough times or were superstitious. He would often boast about his close connections with powerful politicians and influential people to win their trust. The serious allegations against him state that he would sexually exploit these women under the pretext of performing pujas or other rituals to fix their problems.

35 Videos Seized, Blackmail Suspected

During their investigation, police recovered digital evidence which included 35 obscene video clips. Investigators are now trying to determine if these videos were recorded secretly to blackmail the women or filmed without their knowledge. The police are recording the statements of the victims and gathering all technical evidence.

More Than 5 Separate Cases Filed

So far, more than five separate FIRs have been filed against Ashok Kharat. The charges are under Maharashtra's 'Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act', as well as for rape and intimidation. As the investigation continues, the police expect more women to come forward and file complaints.

Political Firestorm and a High-Profile Resignation

This scandal is not just limited to sexual exploitation; it has also created a huge uproar in Maharashtra's political scene. Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, had to resign from her post. This happened after allegations of her close association and bank transactions with the accused Kharat surfaced. The SIT has intensified its probe and is now questioning senior politicians and other influential figures linked to the case.