VHRP's Yamuna Pathak defended Jeetendra Mishra's appointment as Ram Janmabhoomi Trust CEO, stating the independent board made the selection. She clarified the CEO's role is administrative, managing finances, security, and infrastructure.

VHRP Defends Appointment, Cites Trust's Independence

Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) National Mahila President Yamuna Pathak on Friday defended the appointment of retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, stating that the appointment was made by the Trust’s independent board and not by the central government.

Pathak said Mishra was selected from three shortlisted candidates following a structured process by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Board. Speaking to ANI, she said, “… Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra was selected by the independent Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Board from three shortlisted candidates after a structured process… Neither the Prime Minister nor the central government made this appointment.”

She further stressed that the Trust is legally described as an independent and autonomous body and is not owned, controlled or financed by the government. Pathak also explained the administrative role of the CEO, saying the appointment was intended to manage operational aspects of the temple while religious and spiritual traditions would continue to be safeguarded by saints. “If you look at it, a CEO is an administrator. Of course, the saints will continue to safeguard rituals and spiritual traditions, but meanwhile, the CEO is appointed to manage finances, security, infrastructure and services for millions of devotees,” she said.

New CEO Arrives in Ayodhya

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd.), the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, arrived at Vaidehi Bhawan on Friday to meet Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj.

Earlier, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd), the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said on Friday that he is currently trying to understand the entire system and will move forward with the guidance and cooperation of the Trust.

He said that once he understands the system, he will take orders and guidance from the Trust and work with his team to take things forward. Speaking to the reporters, Mishra said, "Right now I am trying to learn about the entire system myself. Once I understand everything, I will take orders and guidance from the Trust. With the cooperation of our team, we will move forward. As soon as any plan or strategy is made, we will bring it before you.

Appointment Process and CEO's Credentials

Mishra, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was appointed as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court.

Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted to select the CEO. He has 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force and has extensive leadership experience. He has also been awarded the Uttam Yuddh Seva Medal. (ANI)