    Yoga Day 2023: 'Yoga creates healthy and powerful society...' PM Modi in video message (WATCH)

    The International Day of Yoga 2023: PM Narendra Modi via video message said, "The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic. When the proposal for Yoga Day came to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, it was supported by a record number of countries."
     

    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has always nurtured traditions that unite, adopt and embrace, and made a fervent appeal to eliminate contradictions, hurdles and resistances through yoga. In a video message on the International Day of Yoga, Modi praised Indians for their openness to new ideas, their efforts to preserve them, and their celebration of the nation's vast variety.

    According to the prime minister, yoga helps us to sense the unity of all living things, broadens our inner vision, and links us to that awareness, which is the basis of our love for all living things.

    "Through yoga, we must get rid of our contradictions, obstacles, and resistances. We must set an example for the rest of the world by demonstrating the ethos of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," Modi remarked.

    The International Day of Yoga celebrations will be led by the prime minister on Wednesday at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York while he is on an official State Visit to the US. According to Modi, this year's International Day of Yoga was unique since researchers from India's research outposts in the Arctic and Antarctica joined in the festivities.

    “The coming together of more than 180 countries on India’s call is historic and unprecedented,” Modi said, referring to the proposal for the International Day of Yoga that was moved in the UN General Assembly in 2014.

    The concept of the "Ocean Ring of Yoga," according to the prime minister, makes Yoga Day even more unique since it is based on the symbiotic relationship between the concept of yoga and the vastness of the ocean.

    He stressed that the fact that millions of individuals from all around the nation and the world participated in this special event in such an unplanned way demonstrates how widespread and well-known yoga is. The prime minister stressed that yoga fosters a strong, healthy society with a multiplicity of communal energies.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
