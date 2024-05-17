Malaika Arora rents her Bandra apartment for this SHOCKING amount

Entertainment
Actress Malaika Arora is making headlines, this time not for her walk but for the amount she is charging to rent her apartment.
Malaika Arora's Bandra West home, hidden in the tranquil neighborhood of Pali Hill, has a new renter in the form of the creative costume designer Kashish Hans.
Kashish Hans signed a three-year lease arrangement and pays Rs 1.57 lakh monthly. However, this is not a flat rate.
The deal calls for a 5% annual escalation and the rent starts at Rs 1.5 lakh monthly in the first year, rises to Rs 1.57 lakh in second, and reaches Rs 1.65 lakh in the third year.
The sale, recorded on April 29, 2024, included a Rs 4.5 lakh security deposit paid by the tenant.
Interestingly, this is not Malaika's first time renting out her Bandra property.
According to Zapkey, the last tenant was Jeffrey Goldenberg, proprietor of The Jeff Goldenberg Studio, who paid Rs 1.2 lakh per month in rent.