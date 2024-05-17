7 inspiring statements by Virat Kohli

Lifestyle
"I never give up on anything, no matter how hard it is. Something good is just around the corner, and I try to stay positive about everything in my life."
"I don't believe in luck. I believe in hard work and dedication. Luck is just a byproduct of those things."
"I believe in pushing myself to the limit and beyond. That's the only way to achieve greatness."
"Criticism only fuels my determination to succeed. I use it as motivation to prove my doubters wrong."
"I always strive to be better than I was yesterday. Continuous improvement is key to success."
"I believe in the power of the mind. If you think you can achieve something, you will find a way to make it happen."
"Success is not just about winning; it's about the journey and the sacrifices you make along the way. Embrace the challenges and keep moving forward."