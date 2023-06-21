PM Modi's US Visit: Do you know cost of New York hotel room where PM is staying?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Tuesday afternoon eastern time for a historic state visit to the United States. He is staying at Lotte New York Palace on Madison Avenue which is around 10-12 minutes away from Central Park. Know all about it.

There are 733 guest rooms and suites at the five-star hotel. Additionally, it provides lodging in its towers and collection of regal suites. For a king-size bed, a famous hotel in New York City charges about Rs 48,000 per night. According to the hotel's website, rates increase as rooms get bigger and more lavish, reaching about Rs. 12.15 lakh per night for the opulent Towers Penthouse Suite.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited Modi to visit the US from June 21 to June 24, and they will host him at a state banquet on June 22. The prime minister will speak to a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 as part of the tour.

Prime Minister Modi of India will lead the yoga session in a historic celebration of International Yoga Day for the first time at the UN headquarters, nine years after he initially suggested it from the platform of the UN General Assembly.

Modi will depart from New York and fly to Washington, D.C., where he will meet with President Biden. The prime minister said that he will attend the state banquet with President Biden, the First Lady, and other dignitaries. From the US, Modi will travel to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

