Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's US Visit: Do you know cost of New York hotel room where PM is staying?

     Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Tuesday afternoon eastern time for a historic state visit to the United States. He is staying at Lotte New York Palace on Madison Avenue which is around 10-12 minutes away from Central Park.  Know all about it.

    PM Modi US Visit Do you know cost of New York hotel room where PM is staying gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York on Tuesday for the much-awaited state visit to the United States of America. The Lotte New York Palace on Madison Avenue, where the Prime Minister is staying, is about 10 to 12 minutes' walk from Central Park. In both 2019 and 2014, PM Modi visited New York and stayed at this hotel.

    There are 733 guest rooms and suites at the five-star hotel. Additionally, it provides lodging in its towers and collection of regal suites. For a king-size bed, a famous hotel in New York City charges about Rs 48,000 per night. According to the hotel's website, rates increase as rooms get bigger and more lavish, reaching about Rs. 12.15 lakh per night for the opulent Towers Penthouse Suite.

    Also Read | Nobel laureate Paul Romer meets PM Modi, learns a new slogan and much more about India

    President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden invited Modi to visit the US from June 21 to June 24, and they will host him at a state banquet on June 22. The prime minister will speak to a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 as part of the tour.

    Prime Minister Modi of India will lead the yoga session in a historic celebration of International Yoga Day for the first time at the UN headquarters, nine years after he initially suggested it from the platform of the UN General Assembly.

    Also Read | 'India has a reformer in PM Modi...' Billionaire investor Ray Dalio meeting PM Modi in NYC

    Modi will depart from New York and fly to Washington, D.C., where he will meet with President Biden. The prime minister said that he will attend the state banquet with President Biden, the First Lady, and other dignitaries.  From the US, Modi will travel to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

    Also Read | 'I am a fan of Modi... he really cares for India' Elon Musk drops investment hint after meeting PM (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    International Yoga Day: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga onboard INS Vikrant video anr

    International Yoga Day 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga onboard INS Vikrant (WATCH)

    Nobel laureate Paul Romer meets PM Modi learns a new slogan and much more about India gcw

    Nobel laureate Paul Romer meets PM Modi, learns a new slogan and much more about India

    PM Modi's US Visit: Sky is not the limit for PM Neil deGrasse Tyson meets Prime Minister in New York

    'Sky is not the limit for him...' Neil deGrasse Tyson meets PM Modi in New York (WATCH)

    Kerala news LIVE 21 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Congress veteran and former minister Dr M A Kuttappan passes away

    India has a reformer in PM Modi Billionaire investor Ray Dalio meeting PM Modi in NYC gcw

    'India has a reformer in PM Modi...' Billionaire investor Ray Dalio meeting PM Modi in NYC

    Recent Stories

    The Ashes 2023: Social Media abuzz with fan reactions as Australia clinch nail-biting win in first Ashes Test osf

    The Ashes 2023: Social Media abuzz with fan reactions as Australia clinch nail-biting win in first Ashes Test

    Petrol Diesel Price Today, 21 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 21 June: Check cost per litre in your city

    International Yoga Day: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga onboard INS Vikrant video anr

    International Yoga Day 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs Yoga onboard INS Vikrant (WATCH)

    Tik Tok singer Kesha talks about painful 'fertility treatment;' Know details vma

    Tik Tok singer Kesha talks about painful 'fertility treatment;' Know details

    Nobel laureate Paul Romer meets PM Modi learns a new slogan and much more about India gcw

    Nobel laureate Paul Romer meets PM Modi, learns a new slogan and much more about India

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon