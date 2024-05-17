Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chaos in Bihar: School set ablaze by angry crowd after student's body found on premises

    "We will investigate this as a murder case since the body was concealed, indicating criminal intent. We have detained three individuals, and the inquiry is ongoing," the SP said.

    First Published May 17, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

    In a shocking incident, a school in Patna was on Friday (May 17) set on fire by an enraged mob after the body of a student was allegedly discovered on the school premises. Patna SP Chandra Prakash said, "In the CCTV footage, we observed the child entering the school but never leaving the premises."

    "We will investigate this as a murder case since the body was concealed, indicating criminal intent. We have detained three individuals, and the inquiry is ongoing," the SP said.

    Authorities are actively gathering more information about the case. This incident has drawn comparisons to a similar tragic event earlier in February, when a 24-year-old student died and another was injured in a bomb blast at the All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU) office in Imphal.

    The explosion occurred at around 9:30 PM, followed by arson at the United Committee Manipur office and a school in the Imphal West district at around 12:30 AM.

    Police reported that one of the victims, Oinam Kenegy, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Imphal, while the other, Salam Michael underwent treatment.

    The AMSU office is located within the Dhanamanjuri University campus in Imphal. Unidentified individuals also set fire to Macha Leima School at the Palace compound in Imphal, adding to the series of violent incidents.

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
