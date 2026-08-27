Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead in Shamli, UP. A social media post from the Gogi gang claimed responsibility, alleging the murder was revenge for a song Baliyan made about gangster Jitendra Gogi's killing. Police are investigating.

Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan was fatally shot in Shamli district as he stepped out of a gym, while a viral social media post allegedly linked to the Gogi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The Shamli Police are currently investigating this viral social media post.

Police Investigate Gogi Gang's Claim

The viral post claims that Ankit had created a song featuring a similar theme as the killing of Gangster Jitendra Gogi who was shot dead inside Rohini Court. Shamli SP N.P. Singh said police are investigating the post and are working on the lead to determine whether there was an old dispute involving the Gogi gang and whether it could be linked to Baliyan's killing. Police are also examining CCTV footage and probing all possible angles, including old rivalries and personal disputes. The exact motive behind the targeted killing is yet to be established.

ADG Meerut Confirms Details of Probe

Speaking to ANI, ADG Meerut, Bhanu Bhaskar, confirmed that the incident occured on Wednesday evening and provided details about the sequence of events and the ongoing probe. He said, "The victim was a singer named Ankit Baliyan... He was a well-known singer with many videos on YouTube. He had been working out at a fitness gym; as he stepped out--around 6:55 PM--four unidentified individuals arrived in two vehicles and opened fire. He sustained gunshot injuries. Although police personnel were present and immediately rushed him to the Community Health Centre (CHC), the doctors were unable to save him. Following the incident, the SP and DM of Shamli, along with the DIG (Saharanpur Range) and the SP of Baghpat, were immediately dispatched to the scene. The SP and Additional SP of Muzaffarnagar also arrived, and approximately six to seven teams have begun working across various locations and directions.

"Work has commenced on analysing technical footage and pursuing other investigative leads. A large team has been sent to Haryana to work on the case, while another large team is operating in other areas... We are confident that we will solve this case very soon and take strict action against the perpetrators... Further investigation and inquiry are underway," ADG Meerut added.

Victim's Family 'Completely in the Dark'

Speaking to ANI, the relatives of late Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan voiced their complete lack of information regarding the attackers after the artist was tragically shot dead outside a gym in Shamli. He said, "The police have assured that action would be taken as soon as possible. We didn't really know the details ourselves. We weren't even at home. To this day, we still don't know who they were or how it happened; we are completely in the dark. We will accept whatever action the police take..."

Initial Response to the Incident

The incident came to light after an emergency call was placed to Dial 112, prompting local police teams to rush to the crime scene. Authorities confirmed that the victim, a resident of Banti Khera, was ambushed by three to four men as soon as he stepped outside the fitness centre.

Addressing the media regarding the incident, Shamli Superintendent of Police NP Singh said, "A call was received on Dial 112. Information was received that one Ankit Balyan, hailing from Banti Khera, had come to the gym. As soon as he left the gym, he was shot dead by 3-4 men. We have sent the body to the mortuary. Police teams are working..." (ANI)