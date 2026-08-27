Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will chair a law and order review meeting for the upcoming Ganeshotsav. This comes after a tragic incident in Mumbai's Bhuleshwar. In Pune, over 200 mandals have supported a campaign for a DJ-free festival.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will chair a review meeting on Thursday to assess law and order preparedness ahead of the upcoming Ganeshotsav celebrations in the state.

The meeting scheduled for noon will be attended by senior officials from the Home Department, Mumbai Police and other concerned agencies, where security arrangements and festival preparedness are expected to be reviewed.

Review Follows Tragic Idol Collapse

The meeting comes amid preparations for Ganeshotsav, which will begin on September 14 and conclude on September 25 with Anant Chaturdashi. The review is also being held after a recent incident in Mumbai's Bhuleshwar area, where two Ganesh devotees died, and five others were injured after a massive idol of 'Bhuleshwaracha Raja' fell during its arrival procession.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar had said that the police were conducting an inquiry into the incident and termed it "deeply distressing and painful." "The nature of this accident is deeply distressing and painful. We welcome the arrival of Ganpati Bappa with great joy and enthusiasm. However, in this unfortunate incident, two of our Ganesh devotees have lost their lives," Shelar had said. He added that all details of the incident would emerge through the inquiry report and instructions had been issued to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure the safety of routes used for Ganesh idol arrival and immersion processions.

Pune Mandals Push for DJ-Free Celebrations

Meanwhile, in Pune, more than 200 Ganesh mandals have extended support to a DJ-free Ganeshotsav campaign, with organisers saying they will promote traditional celebrations while avoiding loud music systems during the festival.

Punit Balan, Festival Head of the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal Trust, said several mandals have decided to continue with a DJ-free celebration this year. "Like last year, this year too, many Ganeshotsav mandals have decided to go DJ-free. More than 200 mandals in Pune have joined hands for a DJ-free celebration," Balan said.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has also said that there was no objection to festival celebrations, but loud music systems causing noise pollution would not be permitted. "There is no objection to celebrating the festivals, but loud music systems that cause noise pollution would not be permitted," Kumar said. He warned that music systems operating beyond prescribed sound limits would be seized immediately.

As part of preparations, representatives of civic departments, police administration and Ganesh mandals have held meetings to discuss arrangements and guidelines for the upcoming celebrations. The use of DJs and loud music has remained a contentious issue during Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi celebrations in Pune, with police maintaining that prescribed noise limits must be followed. (ANI)