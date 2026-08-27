Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Deputy Speaker Bijit Gwra Narzary was found dead, reportedly hanging, at his residence in Assam's Tamulpur district. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is underway, police said.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Deputy Speaker Bijit Gwra Narzary was found dead at his residence in Kumarikata in Assam's Tamulpur district on Wednesday, police said.

According to local police, Narzary was reportedly found hanging at his residence. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated, while the exact reason behind the incident has not yet been ascertained.

Narzary represented the 26th No. Darrangajuli council constituency in the Bodoland Territorial Council and was serving as its Deputy Speaker.

Political Leaders Express Grief

The news of his death prompted condolences from political leaders and colleagues across the BTC region. BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary expressed deep grief over Narzary's death and described his passing as an irreparable loss to the community and public life.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sjt. Bijit Gwra Narzary, from 26 No. Darrangajuli, Hon'ble Deputy Speaker of the Bodoland Territorial Council. His sudden passing is an irreparable loss to our community and public life. At this difficult hour, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace, and may the Almighty give his family strength to bear this profound loss," Mohilary said.

Assam Minister Biswajit Daimary also condoled Narzary's death, saying that the loss would be deeply felt across the region. "Tamulpur and entire BTC area have lost a strong and efficient leader," Daimary said.

Narzary's death comes as a shock to the BTC leadership and residents of the Darrangajuli constituency, where he had been involved in public and political activities. Police are conducting inquiries into the circumstances of the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)