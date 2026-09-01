Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao slammed the state government over women's safety following the alleged rape and murder of a 21-year-old nurse. He demanded strict action, stating the law and order situation in the state has failed.

BJP Slams State Government Over Women's Safety

Telangana BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday hit out at the state government over the law and order situation for women in the state as he demanded strict action against the accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 21-year-old nurse in Rangareddy district.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "We demand that the police should take stern action against this guy who is responsible for such a heinous crime." Ramchander Rao further claimed that incidents of crime against women had become increasingly frequent across the state. "Women are not safe in Telangana. Women are being attacked in Telangana day in and day out. The law and order situation in Telangana has failed, and women need protection," he said.

Protests and Condemnations Erupt

The incident has sparked protests in Telangana, with nursing associations taking out a candlelight march demanding justice.

Reacting to the incident, Yamuna Pathak, National Mahila President of Visva Hindu Raksha Parishad, condemned the crime as a "horrifying assault on a woman's dignity and her fundamental right to life under Articles 14 and 21." "The alleged rape and brutal murder of a young nurse is a horrifying assault on a woman's dignity and her fundamental right to life under Articles 14 and 21. We from Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad demand a swift, impartial investigation, watertight forensic evidence, and a time-bound trial before the competent court. If the charges are proved, the prosecution must seek the severest punishment permitted under Sections 66 and 103 of the BNSS, including the death penalty where legally warranted," Pathak said.

Police Arrest Accused in Nurse's Murder

The case pertains to the death of a 21-year-old nurse, who was found dead in a room in the Pahadishareef area of Rangareddy district. Police had initially suspected that she was assaulted by unidentified persons and had begun an investigation.

The Pahadishareef Police have arrested the accused in connection with the case. According to police, the accused allegedly raped and murdered the nurse by attacking her with a hammer inside her room in Thukkuguda, within the Pahadishareef police station limits. (ANI)