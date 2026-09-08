BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged the Revanth Reddy government attacked women BRS MLAs and demanded an apology from the CM. He asserted that the BRS, as the principal opposition, would hold the government accountable on various issues.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao arrived at the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday to participate in the Telangana Assembly's ongoing session and said the party would hold the state government accountable on various issues.

Speaking to the media, KTR alleged that women BRS MLAs were attacked by the Revanth Reddy government on Monday and demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister. “Revanth Reddy’s government attacked our women MLAs yesterday. They must give an explanation,” KTR said. He also demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy apologise for the alleged humiliation faced by the BRS leader in the Legislative Assembly. “The Chief Minister must definitely apologise for the humiliation our leader faced in the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

BRS to hold govt accountable

KTR said the BRS, as the principal opposition, would raise issues concerning the state government’s functioning, including its “420-day and 1,000-day governance”, during the Assembly session. He termed the developments of the previous day as “petty dramas and cheap theatrics” aimed at avoiding discussions on these issues. “The people are watching everything. They understand what is really happening,” KTR said.

He said the BRS would question the government in the Assembly and make efforts to seek answers on issues concerning the people. “We will certainly question the government today in the Legislative Assembly as the principal opposition. We will make every effort to get answers from the government on all issues,” he said.

KTR also said issues concerning other MLAs and MLCs should be discussed in the Legislative Council. “There should be a discussion in the Legislative Council regarding the other MLAs and MLCs as well,” he said.

BRS leaders 'not intimidated' by CM's threats

He further said BRS leaders would not be intimidated by the Chief Minister’s alleged threats and asserted that the issue concerning the MLCs would be raised in the Legislative Council. “No one here is going to be intimidated or scared by the Chief Minister’s threats. The issue concerning the MLCs will be discussed in the Legislative Council,” KTR said.

He also alleged that Revanth Reddy was responsible for the attack on a BRS leader and said the Chief Minister would have to answer if women leaders were attacked. “It was Revanth Reddy who attacked our leader. If our women leaders are attacked, then he must answer for those cases and face the consequences,” KTR said. (ANI)