The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed chaos after DMK MLA EV Velu objected to CM Vijay's remarks on the MISA Act and Sarkaria Commission. The Speaker rejected the DMK's demand to expunge the comments, defending the Chief Minister's speech.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Tuesday after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA EV Velu objected to Chief Minister Vijay's remarks on the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and the Sarkaria Commission made during the previous day's proceedings. Velu said reading out cases during the Chief Minister's reply was against the traditions of the House and objected to references to Vigilance cases that are under investigation. Addressing the Assembly, Velu said, "Reading out cases is an act that violates tradition. Yesterday the Chief Minister had spoken about MISA and the Sarkaria Commission. Reading out Vigilance cases during the Chief Minister's reply is a violation of tradition. Comments cannot be made on cases that are under investigation.”

Ruling Party Responds to Objections

Responding to the objection, PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna accused the DMK of trying to prevent him from speaking in the Assembly. He alleged that the DMK wanted the ruling party to listen to it but was unwilling to listen to others. "DMK is afraid of me. Whenever I rise to speak on the floor of the House, they stand and oppose with the intention of stopping me from speaking. The problem with DMK is they want the ruling party to listen to them, but they don't want to listen," Arjuna said.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar rejected the DMK's demand, saying there was no need to expunge Vijay's remarks on MISA from the Assembly records. "The DMK wasn't ready to listen for even a minute to CM Vijay's speech yesterday. CM Vijay mentioned things that were already mentioned in the House regarding the MISA Act. So there is no need to expunge the CM's speech on the MISA Act," the Speaker said.

CM's Allegations Against DMK

A day earlier, Chief Minister Vijay alleged that the Enforcement Directorate had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds. Vijay claimed that the ED had mentioned former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Senthil Balaji in connection with the alleged collection of money in the name of party funds. He further alleged that the Sarkaria Commission report had accused former Chief Minister Karunanidhi of abusing his official position as Chief Minister. (ANI)