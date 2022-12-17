Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai's fake passport recovered from three foreigners in Greater Noida-report

    The Uttar Pradesh Police recently nabbed three fraudsters from Greater Noida for possessing a fake passport of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
     

    Aishwarya Rai's fake passport recovered from three foreigners in Greater Noida-report RBA
    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a well-known Bollywood actress in the Indian film industry. Recently, news broke that Uttar Pradesh Police had confiscated the actor's fake passport from three foreigners in Noida.

    According to reports, the group was implicated in various cheating instances in which they defrauded around Rs 1.80 crore by targeting people through marriage sites and dating apps. A former colonel also aided them.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Abhishek Verma, as reported by PTI, said on Friday, “Three foreigners staying in Greater Noida have been arrested allegedly for being involved in cyber frauds and were found to have in their possession a fake passport made in the name of filmstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

    The police had opened an investigation after receiving a complaint from a former Army colonel who had been scammed out of Rs 1.81 crore.

    The inquiry into the matter is now underway. According to PTI, three suspects have been apprehended thus far, with two from Nigeria and one from Ghana.

    The fake passport featured Aishwarya's pic, the birthplace of Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and the date of birth of April 18, 1990. The police also found $3,000, phoney cash worth Rs 11 crore, 10,500 pounds, and other equipment from the group during the investigation.

    Post that, the authorities are looking into the matter further to see how many fake documents these people have made of renowned people. The officials learned about the group committing fraud by acting as representatives of several firms, including Abbott Pharmaceuticals. 

    (Inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
