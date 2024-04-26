Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in latest Instagram post; take a look

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

    Mouni Roy lit up social media with photos of herself in an extremely stunning satin outfit that exuded elegance. She also included an unexpected twist. Let's look at her exquisite attire. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy is a famous actress known for her charm, sensuality, and sense of style. But she is much more than this. She is also an accomplished actress who has progressed from television to movies.

    Mouni Roy began with popular TV shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Khabi Bahu Thi and Naagin. She then stepped into Bollywood, appearing in films such as Gold, Made in China, and Brahmastra.

    Mouni Roy has always been open about her professional obstacles and tribulations. About a month ago, she made a surprising announcement during the trailer debut of her online series, Showtime. Mouni Roy admitted that she was once humiliated by an industry insider.

    She said, “I have heard insulting lines. I have been told that I would never make it to the industry and that I wouldn’t be able to act. Someone told me, ‘You don’t have what it takes to become a Bollywood actor.”

    She never misses an opportunity to turn attention with her impeccable style. Mouni Roy frequently sets the internet on fire with her fashion recommendations. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Mouni Roy was spotted wearing a nice dress that complimented her well. She opted for a no-makeup look.

