    Delhi air quality remains 'very poor', minimum temperature drops to 8°C

    The weather said the maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 27 and 8 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The humidity will oscillate between 90 per cent to 58 per cent, it said.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 9:40 AM IST

    Delhi on Sunday (November 27) witnessed a layer of smog covering the national capital as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category as the minimum temperature settled at 8°C. At 319, though the AQI improved from Saturday's 336, the AQI continued to remain in the "very poor" category.

    According to the SAFAR forecast, the upper-level winds are from the northwest direction, which is likely to increase the transport of pollutants from the stubble burning region if fire counts increase for the next three days.

    It is reportedly said that the AQI is likely to be within ‘very poor’ for the next three days due to the net effect of transport, local emissions, and efficiency of dispersion and ventilation.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's air quality was on Saturday recorded in the "very poor" category as the maximum temperature settled at 27 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

    The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2022, 9:40 AM IST
