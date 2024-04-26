Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi: BJP corporators celebrate with Haryanvi song, plead for PM Modi's return at MCD bhawan (WATCH)

    As the MCD House meeting commenced after the announcement of the election delay, chaos erupted with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors pointing fingers at each other. Both factions accused the other of disrupting proceedings.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

    A video of BJP corporators singing and dancing to a Haryanvi song at Delhi's Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Bhawan has gone viral on social media, stirring controversy amid the postponement of the Delhi Mayor's election by Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena.

    West Bengal: CBI raids house in Sandeshkali, finds arms and bombs in connection to ED attack case

    AAP and BJP councilors engaged in a tumultuous display, brandishing placards and even climbing onto tables, creating pandemonium inside the House. BJP councilors surrounded the mayor's chair, although the Mayor was notably absent. Tensions escalated as AAP councilors, disgruntled over the delayed mayoral election, directed their ire towards the BJP, inciting a retaliatory response from the opposing party.

    Meanwhile, Mayor Shaili Oberoi arrived at the meeting and appealed for calm, amidst the ongoing uproar between the rival councilors.

    The election for Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, that was slated for April 26, was deferred by LG VK Saxena, who cited the absence of a presiding officer to oversee the proceedings. Saxena's decision, communicated via a Raj Bhavan order, stressed the lack of correspondence from CM Arvind Kejriwal regarding the appointment of a presiding officer.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voters in remote Tripura region brave waters to cast vote in Phase 2 polls

    The LG's intervention, essential for the appointment of a presiding officer, follows the Election Commission's prior approval to conduct the mayoral elections. The absence of a presiding officer prompted immediate discord as MCD House meeting attendees from both BJP and AAP camps clashed over the election delay.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 4:51 PM IST
