Pet registration mandatory for Noida residents by Jan 31, 2023, penalty on delay

The Noida authority has made registration of pets mandatory and warned that any delay beyond January 31, 2023 will attract additional penalties. The registrations can be made on the Noida Authority Pet Registration (NAPR) mobile phone app, it said.

The Noida authorities has mandated pet registration and issued a warning that any delay over January 31, 2023, will result in increased fines. The authority announced its new pet policy on Monday and began enforcing it. The yearly registration price for each pet has been set at Rs 500, due in April of each year. The Noida Authority Pet Registration (NAPR) mobile phone app may be used to register pets, according to the statement.

Additionally, the new policy made it necessary for pets to be sterilised and vaccinated against rabies. According to a statement made by the authorities, failure to comply will subject the pet's owner to a fine of Rs 2,000 each month.

Also Read | Pune Bandh: City police issues traffic advisory; check routes to avoid

Additionally, it stipulates that the owner of any animal that injures a human must give the victim a compensation of Rs 10,000 in addition to covering the cost of the sufferer's medical care.

The Noida authority reported that its 207th board meeting last month adopted the policy, which was created in response to ideas from resident welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners associations (AOAs), and the general public.

"A fee of 200 will be imposed on the pet owner if they don't register their pet before January 31, 2023. They will have to pay an extra $200 on top of the $500 registration charge if they register their pet by February 28," based on the assertion.

Also Read | India-China Tawang clash: NSA Doval, CDS, Army chief brief Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

"Any delay beyond February 28 will result in an extra registration cost of 700 along with a penalty to be assessed at a rate of 10 per day until March 31," it stated.

The same goes for fines for delays that continue through March 31. The Noida authority also announced that it will provide RWAs, AOAs, and village inhabitants some area for the building of shelters for stray dogs, sick street dogs, and violent street dogs.

It was said that specific feeding stations for stray animals will be created for residential and social areas. The local RWAs and AOAs would be responsible for managing and maintaining the stray shelters, according to the statement.

The district hospital, two specialised organisations, and the Noida authority have all agreed to help with the task of sterilising and immunising stray canines in the city.

Also Read | Chaos at Delhi airport: Indigo issues advisory, asks passengers to report 3.5 hours prior to departure

(WIth PTI inputs)