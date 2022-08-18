Woman burglar who robbed 100 houses nabbed in Ghaziabad

The house help used to steal gold ornaments from her employers, with the police saying she struck at around 100 houses,and faces 26 cases in National Capital Region districts alone.

The Ghaziabad police arrested a suspected serial woman burglar who used to target her employer, and who built a house for herself in Delhi allegedly using the proceeds of crime. The police claimed that the housekeeper targeted almost 100 homes, stole gold jewellery from her employers, and is currently charged in 26 cases in the National Capital Region districts alone.

Poonam Shah, aka Kajal, a resident of the Bihar region of Bhagalpur, allegedly targeted individuals in a number of locations, including Delhi, Jodhpur, Kolkata, and Ghaziabad. They said that everytime she needed to attack someone in another city, she flew there.

The current case concerns the alleged theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh from Vipul Goel, Kajal's boss home's in Ghaziabad. According to Indirapuram Circle Officer Abhay Mishra, Kajal, a woman in her late 30s, was apprehended from the Amrapali Village Society based on CCTV video, and 3 lakh rupees worth of stolen gold jewellery was found on her.

According to Mishra, Kajal admitted to planning the heist with the assistance of her accomplice Bunty during questioning. In accordance with their strategy, Bunty took the valuables from the almirah while Kajal talked to Vipul Goel's wife. Mishra said that after they both fled society in an autorickshaw and distributed the looted gold jewellery among themselves.

He said that she resided in Delhi's Uttam Nagar before to accepting a position as a housekeeper here. According to the police, Kajal said that she had used the stolen gold jewellery to buy a parcel of land in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, and build a home there.

They added that she used to fly to different cities to target residents of other cities and that she claimed to have broken into at least 100 residences and been arrested in 26 cases in NCR regions.

Police said they will confiscate her illegally obtained goods and charge her in accordance with the strict gangsters act. According to Mishra, Bunty and the jeweller who bought the stolen jewellery are evading capture and will be apprehended shortly.

