IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall over east-central India from August 18: Check full forecast here

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over Uttarakhand from August 18-20; Himachal Pradesh during August 19-21 and over East Uttar Pradesh on August 19 and 20.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over east-central India from the night of August 18.

For August 18, the IMD has predicted scattered to isolated light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Also read: Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

In a press release, the IMD said, "A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over east-central India from the night of 18th August."

"Under the influence of likely formation of a Low Pressure Area over North Bay of Bengal around 19th August; fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during 18-21 August," it said.

Also read: HAL hands over crew module to ISRO for first development launch of Gaganyaan

According to the IMD predictions, isolated heavy rainfall with and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on August 18 and 19.

It has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall with and thunderstorm/lightning in Odisha during August 18-20; Jharkhand on August 19-20; East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during August 19-21; Vidarbha on August 20-21 and over West Madhya Pradesh on August 21.

Also read: India blocks 8 YouTube channels, Facebook page spreading fake news

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning over Uttarakhand from August 18-20; Himachal Pradesh during August 19-21 and over East Uttar Pradesh on August 19 and 20.

As per IMD forecast, the fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 19; Assam and Meghalaya during August 19-21 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during August 18-21.