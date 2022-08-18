Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Aug 18, 2022, 1:01 PM IST

    A girl was shot in the neck in broad daylight in the bypass area of Patna by a boy while she was on her way to a coaching institute. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. 

    The video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, clearly shows the boy loitering in the area, waiting for the girl. When the victim walks past him, he follows her, takes out a weapon from a plastic bag, and shoots her point blank in the back of the head. The assailant is seen fleeing the crime scene before passers-by could react. 

    According to reports, the girl -- a vegetable vendor's daughter who is studying in class 9 -- was shot allegedly after she spurned the boy's relationship offer. The girl is undergoing treatment. Doctors said her condition is critical. Police said that the gunman had been identified and would be nabbed soon.

    The shocking crime has thrown up a major challenge for the new dispensation in Bihar, with many wondering whether the state was once again returning to lawlessness under the Janata Dal (United)-Rashtriya Janata Dal government.

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

