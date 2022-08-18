Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

The video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, clearly shows the boy loitering in the area, waiting for the girl. When the victim walks past him, he follows her, takes out a weapon from a plastic bag, and shoots her point blank in the back of the head. The assailant is seen fleeing the crime scene before passers-by could react.

A girl was shot in the neck in broad daylight in the bypass area of Patna by a boy while she was on her way to a coaching institute. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Also Read: India blocks 8 YouTube channels, Facebook page spreading fake news

The video, which is now doing the rounds on social media, clearly shows the boy loitering in the area, waiting for the girl. When the victim walks past him, he follows her, takes out a weapon from a plastic bag, and shoots her point blank in the back of the head. The assailant is seen fleeing the crime scene before passers-by could react.

According to reports, the girl -- a vegetable vendor's daughter who is studying in class 9 -- was shot allegedly after she spurned the boy's relationship offer. The girl is undergoing treatment. Doctors said her condition is critical. Police said that the gunman had been identified and would be nabbed soon.

The shocking crime has thrown up a major challenge for the new dispensation in Bihar, with many wondering whether the state was once again returning to lawlessness under the Janata Dal (United)-Rashtriya Janata Dal government.

Also Read: Planning a trip to the US? Appointment dates get delayed to 2024; check waiting time here