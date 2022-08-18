Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HAL hands over crew module to ISRO for first development launch of Gaganyaan

    The CMF is a protective structure that surrounds the actual housing for India's to-be space scientists, built to withstand extreme conditions of heat, pressure and atmospheric friction. It is reported that the structure would be tasked with keeping astronauts safe during the egress, ingress and landing procedures of the Gaganyaan mission.

    HAL hands over crew module to ISRO for first development launch of Gaganyaan AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday showcased two space equipment built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) that is all set to be used in the first unmanned development launch of India's manned space mission, Gaganyaan.

    Announced by the Indian central space agency earlier today, this is the second Crew Module Fairing (CMF) that ISRO has taken delivery of for Gaganyaan.

    Also read: India blocks 8 YouTube channels, Facebook page spreading fake news

    The CMF is a protective structure that surrounds the actual housing for India's to-be space scientists, built to withstand extreme conditions of heat, pressure and atmospheric friction. It is reported that the structure would be tasked with keeping astronauts safe during the egress, ingress and landing procedures of the Gaganyaan mission.

    Unnikrishnan Nair, the director of ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Center (VSSC), took delivery of the CMF structure, as well as a high-altitude escape motor Thrust-transfer Structure (HTS). The latter will be tasked with firing an escape motor to keep humans aboard the mission safe.

    Also read: Planning a trip to the US? Appointment dates get delayed to 2024; check waiting time here

    Earlier in June, ISRO's VSSC also took delivery of the first CMF structure, built by Bengaluru-based Alpha Design Technology Limited. While both the CMF modules are likely to be used in some form, ISRO confirmed that the CMF it received from HAL earlier today would be used in the first trial or development mission of Gaganyaan.

    In May 2022, ISRO achieved human spaceflight rating, or validated its solid stage rocket booster for the Gaganyaan mission. The booster was a modified version of the solid rocket booster used in the agency's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)-Mark III.

    Also read: 2 suspects linked to Al Qaeda module arrested by West Bengal STF

    Speaking after the successful launch of ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)'s C-53 mission, S Somanath, chairman of ISRO on June 30 said that the Gaganyaan mission will go through multiple tests and development flights, and the manned mission launch will not happen any time before 2024.

    Somanath also added that concerns regarding the safety of astronauts aboard the Gaganyaan crew module can be alleviated by "ruggadising the object, testing it more number of times and introducing intelligence in the rocket so that it can identify problems, and let the aircraft know (how) pilots can escape."

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India blocks 8 YouTube channels. Facebook pages spreading fake news

    India blocks 8 YouTube channels, Facebook page spreading fake news

    Planning a trip to the US? Appointment dates get delayed to 2024; check waiting time here AJR

    Planning a trip to the US? Appointment dates get delayed to 2024; check waiting time here

    Is BJP so insecure Opposition slams move allowing voting rights for non locals in JK gcw

    'Is BJP so insecure...': Opposition slams move allowing voting rights for non-locals in J&K

    2 suspects linked to Al Qaeda offshoot AQIS module arrested by West Bengal STF

    2 suspects linked to Al Qaeda module arrested by West Bengal STF

    Odisha floods affect more than 4.67 lakh people; govt prepares for next spell of rain AJR

    Odisha floods affect more than 4.67 lakh people; govt prepares for next spell of rain

    Recent Stories

    La Liga plea to annul Kylian Mbappe PSG contract rejected by Paris court-ayh

    La Liga's plea to annul Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract rejected by Paris court

    Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday Liger song Aafat faces criticism over rape scene dialogue drb

    Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s Liger song ‘Aafat’ faces criticism over ‘rape scene’ dialogue

    Realme 9i 5G launch in India today how to watch event live know expected specs price gcw

    Realme 9i 5G launch in India today: How to watch the event live; know expected specs, price

    Photos and videos: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's romantic vacay in Barcelona; couple poses at the Kiss Wall RBA

    Photos and videos: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's romantic vacay in Barcelona; couple poses at the Kiss Wall

    India blocks 8 YouTube channels. Facebook pages spreading fake news

    India blocks 8 YouTube channels, Facebook page spreading fake news

    Recent Videos

    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon