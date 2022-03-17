Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'WhatsApp me': Punjab CM Mann to launch new helpline against corruption

    Earlier, CM Mann stated that he would announce a 'very big decision' that no one has taken in the history of the north Indian state. 
     

    Chandigarh, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    The new Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, in its first decision, announced an anti-corruption helpline to be launched on March 23 on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, where the people of the state will be able to register complaints through WhatsApp. 

    Mann tweeted and informed that the government would launch the anti-corruption helpline number on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh ji. That is the personal WhatsApp number of Mann. He added, "Whoever asks you for a bribe, send it to me by recording a video/audio of it; a strict action will be taken against the corrupt." "In Punjab, corruption will not be tolerated," Mann tweeted. 

     

    Earlier, Mann stated that he would announce a 'very big decision' that no one has taken in the history of the north Indian state. The newly-elected Chief Minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) used Twitter to build anticipation for the announcement.

    Mann tweeted a big decision will be taken on March 17 in the interest of the people of Punjab. He added that no one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision to date. The tweet was retweeted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, triggering speculations regarding the announcement.

     

    Mann took over as Punjab Chief Minister from the Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi following the AAP's resounding victory in the recently concluded assembly elections. Mann appealed to the newly-elected AAP lawmakers not to become arrogant after taking the oath of office in front of tens of thousands of people in Punjab's Khatkar Kalan village and assured the public that the state government would work tirelessly.

    The defeat of the Congress in Punjab, combined with poor performance in the other four states, resulted in the dismissal of all state unit chiefs, including PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu, who resigned in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, congratulated Mann on rising to the occasion and returning Punjab to the path of revival through pro-people policies.

