Earn Rs 5,000 monthly with THIS top Post Office Savings plan

Business
The Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) scheme comes with guaranteed returns from the central government.
Deposit a fixed amount every month, starting from Rs 100.
Any Indian citizen can open an RD account with necessary documents like Aadhaar and PAN.
Aadhaar, PAN, and passport size photo are essential to start the account.
With no maximum limit, you can start with Rs 500, Rs 1,000, or higher amounts.
Choose a deposit tenure ranging from 1 to 5 years.
Invest ₹5,000 monthly for 5 years at 6.7% interest to turn Rs 3,00,000 into Rs 3,56,830.
