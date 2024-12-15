Business

Earn Rs 5,000 monthly with THIS top Post Office Savings plan

Image credits: Google

Secure Investment

The Post Office Recurring Deposit (RD) scheme comes with guaranteed returns from the central government.

Image credits: Google

Monthly Investment

Deposit a fixed amount every month, starting from Rs 100.

Image credits: Google

Eligibility

Any Indian citizen can open an RD account with necessary documents like Aadhaar and PAN.

Image credits: Google

Easy Process

Aadhaar, PAN, and passport size photo are essential to start the account.

Image credits: Google

Secured Returns

With no maximum limit, you can start with Rs 500, Rs 1,000, or higher amounts.

Image credits: Google

Deposit Tenure

Choose a deposit tenure ranging from 1 to 5 years.

Image credits: Google

High Returns

Invest ₹5,000 monthly for 5 years at 6.7% interest to turn Rs 3,00,000 into Rs 3,56,830.

Image credits: Google

Gold price INCREASES this week; Check rates for December 15

HDFC to Swiggy: 8 must-have stocks for long-term portfolio growth

Sub-Rs 15 stock soars after securing Indian Railways contract

Gold Price Drop Today: Best time to buy 24K Gold in India